Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM remained flat at $113.49 during midday trading on Friday. 14,582,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

