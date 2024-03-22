Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock remained flat at $113.49 during trading hours on Friday. 14,581,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

