FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $464.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.89.

Shares of FDS traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.35. 138,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,925. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.09 and a 200-day moving average of $454.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

