Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4,653.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 3,415,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 1,750,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.