Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $4.50 at DA Davidson

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fathom has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

