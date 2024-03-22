FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $291.27 and last traded at $286.38, with a volume of 3070343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.85.

The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,812,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,758,898,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.