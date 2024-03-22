Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.00

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 23925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
About Ferrellgas Partners
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.
