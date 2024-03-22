Financial Review: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Tharimmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.25) -1.19 Tharimmune N/A N/A -$9.32 million ($16.25) -0.03

Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tharimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Tharimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Tharimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tharimmune has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Tharimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -3,821.29% -207.04% Tharimmune N/A -217.25% -159.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cellectar Biosciences and Tharimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tharimmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Tharimmune.

Summary

Tharimmune beats Cellectar Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

