Financial Review: Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Netcapital has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -17.74% -3.55% -3.15% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.21 $2.95 million ($0.05) -2.44 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.61 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Netcapital and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Netcapital.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Netcapital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

