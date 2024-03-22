Financial Survey: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) and NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and NewLake Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 53.80% 5.70% 2.83% NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and NewLake Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $57.47 million 9.23 $30.91 million $0.52 21.19 NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

53.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners and NewLake Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. NewLake Capital Partners has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than NewLake Capital Partners.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

