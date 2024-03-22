First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Head-To-Head Review

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solar Enertech and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 0 3 18 0 2.86

First Solar has a consensus target price of $231.48, suggesting a potential upside of 51.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

82.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Solar Enertech has a beta of 51.42, suggesting that its share price is 5,042% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A First Solar 25.03% 13.80% 9.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Enertech and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $3.32 billion 4.90 $830.78 million $7.74 19.66

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Enertech.

Summary

First Solar beats Solar Enertech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

