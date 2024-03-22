First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.