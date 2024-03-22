First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.67.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
