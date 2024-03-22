First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.