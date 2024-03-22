First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $42.08 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at $319,000.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.