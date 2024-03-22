First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FGM)

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGM opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 122.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

