First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FPF opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

