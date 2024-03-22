First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE FPF opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.