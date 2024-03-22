First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 14432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

