First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 14432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.