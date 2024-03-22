First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FMY opened at $11.80 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

