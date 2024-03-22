First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
FMY opened at $11.80 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- What are earnings reports?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.