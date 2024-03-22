First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FAD)

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FAD stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $124.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

