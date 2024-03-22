First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 629.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,894 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 44,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,207. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.