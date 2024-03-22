First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Plans Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:QQXT)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2887 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

