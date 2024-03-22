First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $114.02 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 28582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $921.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

