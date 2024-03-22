First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTXN stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

