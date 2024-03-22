First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

