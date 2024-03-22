First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

