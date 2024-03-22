First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

KNGZ stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09.

