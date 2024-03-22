FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
FE stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
