FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,944.44 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.1947422 USD and is up 30.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $698.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

