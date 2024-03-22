Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.20

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 359750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

