Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flywire were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 119,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.30, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,837.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,837.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

