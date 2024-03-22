Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

TSE:FAR opened at C$3.04 on Monday. Foraco International has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.89 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 39.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International will post 0.7277487 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

