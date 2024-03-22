Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

