Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FORTY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
