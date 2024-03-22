Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

