Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.10

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.05, with a volume of 147199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Fortive Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

