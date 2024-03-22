Fortress Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 368,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,520,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

