Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 55,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 951,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $772.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Quarry LP raised its stake in Forward Air by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.