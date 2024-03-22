Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.51%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Street Properties
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.