Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.51%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

