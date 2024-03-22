Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

