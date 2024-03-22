FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $65.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 540,379 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

