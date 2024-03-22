Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $606.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

