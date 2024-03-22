Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.