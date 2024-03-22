Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of FUSN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.