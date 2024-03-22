FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman David W. Pijor Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

