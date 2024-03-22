FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman David W. Pijor Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FVCB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
