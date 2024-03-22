FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

