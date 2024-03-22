FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Stericycle, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.87 on Friday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -220.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

