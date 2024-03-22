FY2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 226,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Berry by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Berry by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

