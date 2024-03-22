FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.19 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.