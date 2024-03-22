FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

