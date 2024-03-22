FY2025 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

