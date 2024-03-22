FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after acquiring an additional 660,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.