FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

